Man arrested for murder at Sherman apartment complex

Lindsley Craven is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.
Lindsley Craven is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Lindsley Cravens II, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend, Stephen Obar.

It happened at the Country Village Apartments on FM 1417 just after 8 p.m.

Cravens is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

