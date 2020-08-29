Man arrested for murder at Sherman apartment complex

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Lindsley Cravens II, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend, Stephen Obar.

It happened at the Country Village Apartments on FM 1417 just after 8 p.m.

Cravens is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.