Allen Mustangs

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEN, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Allen Mustangs are ready to move on from 2019, after going 3-7 in their first year with Rob Green as the head coach. The Mustangs were young last year, but return valuable experience for this season.

“We have a pretty good nucleus of players coming back that got some good experience last year,” said Allen head coach Rob Green. “Throw in what we feel like is a really good freshman class, we’re feeling pretty good about things.”

Allen is in a tough district with Okemah, Stroud, Wewoka, and Konawa. But the Mustangs believe they can turn things around, and make a run at the post season.

“We will be quicker and faster overall as a team,” said Green. “I think that’s one area that we really got exposed last year against the faster teams.”

