By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANTLERS, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Antlers Bearcats are coming off a 3-7 season, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Bearcats were a very young team, with little experience in 2019, but they return most of their starters for the upcoming year, and they are bringing confidence with them.

“The thing about it is, last year we were so young, they didn’t know how to have a chip on their shoulder,” said Antlers head coach Dustin Beasley. “As the season went on, we grew that. Now, they are motivated to go out and compete at their very best. When you can do that, you can be successful.”

Antlers is hoping to turn things around and make it back to the post season, but they do so in a tough district.

“Our expectation is to compete for the district championship,” said Beasley. “One week at a time, one play at a time, and go out and out physical people. And play harder than everyone else.”

