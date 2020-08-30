Davis man finds lost Cub Scout ring after 77 years

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis man is reunited with a prized possession after he lost it 77 years ago.

Two months ago, Jim George traveled to his childhood hometown of McAlester in search of his Cub Scout ring.

He said the Cub Scout ring was given to him by his aunt back in 1941, and George said he lost it when he was inside of his church at 8-years-old and accidentally dropped it.

But more than seven decades later, he went back to the same building, now an event center and was able to find the ring inside of a storage room.

“It was kind of a relief, I won and I found it after all those years,” said George. “I like to think I can do something to help the scouts, that was a big society for a young man in my days.

George said he plans to donate the ring to the Boy Scouts where it can be passed onto the next generation.

