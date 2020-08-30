Advertisement

Fink Motel opening for business next week

There will soon be new place to stay in Grayson County. The Fink Motel is opening it's doors for business this week.(KXII)
By Michael Rogers
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FINK, Texas (KXII) - There will soon be new place to stay in Grayson County.

The Fink Motel is opening it’s doors for business this week.

“People need a place to get away and I think COVID has really enhanced that,” said Fink Motel owner Paul Anselmo.

He has just the place, and starting Friday, it’s open for business.

“It’s got a new roof, it’s got a new parking lot, new floors, new paint, new toilets, fixtures, hot water heaters...I mean pretty much everything,” Anselmo said.

For a couple years plans have been in the works to bring business back to Fink, a community in Pottsboro.

The motel also has it’s own liquor store.

“We would always bring wine and bring the things that we wanted up here because there was just no place to get them,” Anselmo said.

Now, no wine, no problem.

“We’re able to import some wines through the family winery that my brother runs and my dad that they can import some wines you just can’t get anywhere else,” Anselmo said.

Saturday night Anselmo held the motel’s grand opening party with free beer, wine, live music and food for all.

“We try to make it really really nice so the people that come up here and spend the weekend feel like they’re at home,” Anselmo said.

The motel is still under construction and Anselmo plans to put up an additional building on the property.

He’ll move the boating supply and boutique stores there and make that space a restaurant, which he plans to have open by next Memorial Day.

He even plans to put a bar in to make it like a resort.

“People have been trying to book all summer and we just haven’t been ready. so we have a lot of plans certainly,” Anselmo said.

The motel will have two different types of rooms. Ones with single king sized beds and rooms with two double beds but every room will have smart TV’s and coffee makers.

Rooms will be sanitized after every stay.

Anyone can book a room through the Fink Motel website or AirBnB.

