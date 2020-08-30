Mill Creek Schools closing after student tests COVID-19 positive

MILL CREEK, Oklahoma (KXII) - Mill Creek Schools sent out a notice Friday saying a positive case of COVID-19 had been reported at the high school.

The school has quarantined several students at least until September 4.

The notice says as of now, the school will not shut down.

It says additional cleaning and sanitation measures will be implemented.

Students aren’t required to take a COVID-19 test to return to school after their quarantine ends.

