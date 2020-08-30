Over 50 pets find new homes during the Clear the Shelter in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - August turned out to be the best month the Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has had by finding over 500 pets a new home.

“We only took in around 450 and we’ve adopted and fostered out more than that. So, we’ve actually had a 100 percent live release rate this month,” said Executive Director Kasey Renteria.

Renteria said more animals are going out the doors than being brought in.

Saturday was Clear the Shelter Day, and people came by to take advantage of a one day only $5 dollar adoption deal for cats and dogs.

Renteria said $20 adoption fees are all month long that ending Monday, and each fee covers a spay, neuter and other needed vaccines for each animal.

