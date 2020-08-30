Advertisement

Over 50 pets find new homes during the Clear the Shelter in Ardmore

August turned out to be the best month the Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has had by finding over 500 pets a new home.
August turned out to be the best month the Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has had by finding over 500 pets a new home.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - August turned out to be the best month the Ardmore Animal Care Shelter has had by finding over 500 pets a new home.

“We only took in around 450 and we’ve adopted and fostered out more than that. So, we’ve actually had a 100 percent live release rate this month,” said Executive Director Kasey Renteria.

Renteria said more animals are going out the doors than being brought in.

Saturday was Clear the Shelter Day, and people came by to take advantage of a one day only $5 dollar adoption deal for cats and dogs.

Renteria said $20 adoption fees are all month long that ending Monday, and each fee covers a spay, neuter and other needed vaccines for each animal.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davis man finds lost Cub Scout ring after 77 years

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A Davis man is reunited with a prized possession after he lost it 77 years ago.

Crime

Man arrested for murder at Sherman apartment complex

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Sherman man is charged with murder after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Health

Carter County at the center of syphilis outbreak

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Carter County Health Department announced Thursday that they are seeing an outbreak of syphilis, and they are working to stop it.

News

Online post warns of potential threat at Gainesville Confederate statue protest

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
A social media post claims Antifa is threatening to destroy the Cooke County Courthouse and community. This comes as another protest is planned for this weekend, calling for the removal of a Confederate statue.

Latest News

Education

Fall classes begin at Austin College

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Students were back on campus Tuesday at Austin College today for the first day of classes.

Oklahoma

Survey shows third of Oklahoma schools don’t require masks

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Despite warnings from state and federal health officials, a recent survey shows more than one-third of Oklahoma’s public school districts don’t require staff and students to wear masks.

Breaking

Sherman police investigate murder at apartment complex

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:52 AM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
Sherman police responded to a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at the Country Village Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

National

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon led to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

News

Ardmore Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee for Clear the Shelter event

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

News

Ardmore Animal Care Shelter participates in Clear the Shelters event

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
On Saturday the Ardmore Animal Shelter will be sending animals home for 5 dollars as part of the “Clear the Shelters” event.