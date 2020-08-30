Springer Schools closing due to multiple staff members quarantined

SPRINGER, Oklahoma (KXII) - Springer Schools are closing their campuses due to multiple staff members quarantined.

The district announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Students will be moving to distance learning for the next two weeks.

They say they don’t have reason to believe students were in contact with the affected staff.

The district is working with the state health department to follow CDC guidelines.

The campus closed Friday and will remain closed until September 7.

