Wynnewood High School student tests positive for COVID-19

A high school senior has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wynnewood Public Schools.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KXII) - A high school senior has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wynnewood Public Schools.

The district posted a notice on their website.

It says the student who tested positive and a freshman sibling are under quarantine at this time.

They’re giving parents the choice to let their student return to school, or opt for distance learning.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

