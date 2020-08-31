Calera ISD confirms COVID-19 cases at middle and high schools

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Calera Public Schools confirmed two people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says a staff member at the middle school tested positive on Monday and a student at the high school tested positive on Friday.

The school says any students or staff affected by these two cases have been contacted by the health department.

Anyone who has not been contacted is considered safe to return to school. Classes and activities will continue as scheduled at both campuses.

