Cooke County protesters disagree over removal of confederate monument

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Dozens gathered at the Cooke County courthouse Sunday night. Some protesting the removal of the Confederate monument, and others calling to keep it.

“It boils down to it not including everyone in the community,” Amara Ridge said.

Ridge is one of the founders of PRO Gainesville, an activist group protesting for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Sunday’s protest was the seventh protest the group organized this summer.

“There are a lot of protests going on that aren’t peaceful and so that’s our biggest thing is we are peaceful, we don’t want violence,” Ridge said.

Others want the monument to stay.

Ron England said he drove from Sherman to show his support for the police.

“You know it’s our heritage it doesn’t matter, it’s not hurting anybody. I support this side, I support that side, I just want the madness to stop we’ve all got families,” England said.

He said he agrees that violence is not the answer, but he does not see the need to take away what he said, is history.

“I’m just here to back the police up I’m not here to start trouble with that side I’m here for me,” England said.

PRO Gainesville organizers said there were threats of violence on social media.

Several law enforcement agencies including police officers, deputies and troopers, stood between the two sides so they could not cross over.

The two sides argued verbally, but it did not escalate past that.

“We can’t stop just because of other people and what they might or might not do,” Ridge said.

Two weeks ago Cooke County Commissioners voted to keep the statue, but protesters said they will continue to fight to bring it down.

