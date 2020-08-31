Advertisement

Denison couple sets up blessing box for anyone in need

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison couple has a blessing box outside their house where anyone can come by and take what they need.

“I’ve been homeless before and I know what it’s like to not have anything, to be scared, to be hungry, and I’m a firm believer that no human being should have to go to sleep hungry,” Charles Hagler said.

Hagler said that’s why when he saw the idea of Blessing Boxes on Facebook, he knew he wanted one.

“Anybody that needs anything can come and take it out of the box and we just ask you take what you need, and if you have anything extra to help us out too,” Hagler said.

Hagler said he and his girlfriend have mostly filled the box, but neighbors have also donated.

“People in the community can put clothing, food, non-perishable items, books, bibles, whatever they have that they don’t need,” Hagler said.

It is one of five blessing boxes that have gone up in Texoma so far.

“There are five of them now the original is in Sherman, Texas, there are three here in Denison, and there is one in Colbert, Oklahoma,” Hagler said.

It all started on a Facebook page called Blessing Box Diaries.

Hagler said he got in contact with the group creator and paid for the materials to have it installed.

He said anyone is welcome to stop by day or night.

“If they have a need, if they’re hungry they can take whatever they want. If they want to drop something off they can put it in the box themselves or leave it on our doorstep,” Hagler said.

He knows from experience that everything helps.

“Even it’s just a cup of Ramen or you know a can of corn or something it’s better than nothing so if we’ve got the extra we definitely need to share with each other,” Hagler said.

The box is located at 114 Sharon Circle in Denison.

Anyone interested in having a blessing box of their own can contact Darren Kesler at (214) 709-3970.

