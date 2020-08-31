Advertisement

Flood watches posted

Very heavy rain expected
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Flood watches are in effect through Thursday morning.

Texoma finds itself in a classic heavy rainfall pattern – copious moisture, a slow-moving surface cold front and a deep upper level wave. The “rain machine” will be in business until the wave passes sometime Thursday, expect showers and thunderstorms to occur in several rounds, the first one beginning overnight. There’s risk of a few severe storms overnight with strong winds or hail, but a much greater potential that we’ll see some excessive rainfall.

Rain will continue on and off on Tuesday and Wednesday, rainfall totals may exceed six inches by the time things winds down later in the week. The weekend looks pretty good at this point as some drier continental air moves in from Canada.

Finally, a weekend without storms or scorching temperatures, or at least that’s the way it looks right now.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

