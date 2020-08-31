Advertisement

By Travis Buckner
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FOX, Oklahoma (KXII) - There is a deep tradition at Fox. The program has two state championships, with the most recent coming in 1985. The Foxes have a nine year playoff streak going into 2020, and they hope to keep it alive.

“People look at Fox as the team to beat, they always want to beat Fox,” said Fox head coach Brent Phelps. “Whether we’re district champs, whether we’re the best in the district or not, they just always know Fox has a winning tradition. They’re always playing in the playoffs, and always trying to play for championships.”

The Foxes head into the new year with more experience than in years before, and believe they have the right attitude for success.

“This is as fun of a bunch as I’ve been around,” said Phelps. “They’re out there working hard, they want to do good. Their energy level is great, and you can attribute some of that to not being able to do anything since March. They’re wanting to do, they’re wanting to exert, they’re wanting to put in the time. That’s what makes this bunch so fun. Right now we’re enjoying it.”

