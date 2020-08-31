Advertisement

OHP: Man found dead at Little Glasses marina jumped off Roosevelt Bridge

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man found dead by Little Glasses Resort & Marina last week drowned after jumping off a nearby bridge.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man found dead by Little Glasses Resort & Marina last week drowned after jumping off a nearby bridge.

Troopers say Lukus Caldwell, 49, had a history of jumping off the Roosevelt Bridge. They do not believe it was suicide.

Troopers found Caldwell’s car abandoned on the shoulder of the bridge and several of his personal belongings staged underneath the bridge.

Caldwell’s body was found Aug. 25 about 15 feet off the coastline at Little Glasses Resort & Marina, which is north of the Roosevelt Bridge.

