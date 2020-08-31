Advertisement

Oklahoma governor extends emergency, ensures new voting rule

FILE
FILE(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is extending a statewide emergency declaration.

Stitt’s announcement Friday ensures Oklahoma voters can cast absentee ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by two people.

Because the state of emergency will be in place within 45 days of the election, voters who cast their ballots by mail will only need to include a photocopy of their photo identification or their voter registration card.

The state of emergency due to COVID-19 has been in place since March 15.

The declaration authorizes state agencies to make emergency purchases and limits out-of-state travel for state workers, among other things.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Ravia schools move to distance learning after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Students at Ravia Public Schools are moving to distance learning for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

News

Cooke County protesters disagree over removal of Confederate monument

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Cooke County protesters disagree over removal of Confederate monument

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Dozens gathered at the Cooke County Courthouse Sunday night. Some protesting the removal of the Confederate monument, and others calling to keep it.

News

Van Alstyne family displaced after house fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Van Alstyne family is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.

Latest News

News

Semi-truck crash causes train to derail in Garvin County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Garvin County driver was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a train, which derailed during the crash.

News

Wynnewood High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A high school senior has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wynnewood Public Schools.

News

Mill Creek Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Mill Creek Schools sent out a notice Friday saying a positive case of COVID-19 had been reported at the high school.

News

Springer Schools closing due to multiple staff members quarantined

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Springer Schools are closing their campuses due to multiple staff members quarantined.

News

Fink Motel opening for business next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
After two years of work and renovation, the Fink Motel is almost open for business.

News

Davis man finds lost Cub Scout ring after 77 years

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
A Davis man is reunited with a prized possession after he lost it 77 years ago.