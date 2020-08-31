Ravia schools move to distance learning after positive COVID-19 cases

RAVIA, Okla. (KXII) - Students at Ravia Public Schools are moving to distance learning for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The school district says the local health department recommended they transition to distance learning, effective immediately, due to “increased COVID cases.” The district says they are helping the health department with contact tracing. Anyone found to be in close contact with a positive case will be individually notified.

Students will be allowed back in the classroom Sept. 14.

During the distance learning period, the district will be offering grab-and-go meals for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Pick up will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For families without internet access, the district’s Return to School Plan says the school will provide distance learning devices and internet access in the parking lot if needed.

