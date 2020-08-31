Advertisement

Semi-truck crash causes train to derail in Garvin County

A Garvin County man was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a train, which derailed during the crash.
A Garvin County man was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a train, which derailed during the crash.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Garvin County driver was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon after getting hit by a train, which derailed during the crash.

Troopers say it happened Saturday just after noon on County Road 1590 at the BNSF railroad tracks near Pauls Valley.

A 70-year-old man driving a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign running into the path of the train.

Troopers say the train was pulling 95 train cars, and 11 derailed in the crash, along with three locomotives.

The truck driver was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The conductor and his passenger were both treated at a hospital and released.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

