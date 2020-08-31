Advertisement

Sherman church donates 500 water bottles to school district

A Texoma church donated more than 500 water bottles to the Sherman Independent School District on Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Friendship United Methodist Church congregation worked with Grand Central Station and the Denison Walmart Optical Team to five water to students in the district.

Pastor Roy Spore said the chuck tried to do something for the district every year. He said the church likes to find what the school district needs for its drive, and this year they needed water bottles.

He said the small church has roughly 45 or so people in attendance each week. Sunday was the first time the church welcomes people back in since the pandemic began.

“We put together a quick campaign together water bottles. We managed to collect a little over 500 in about 10 days, a couple weeks so we did well,” Spore said.

