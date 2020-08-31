Advertisement

Six candidates file for special election for Texas Senate District 30

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The ballot is set for a special election at the end of September to fill the seat being vacated by Texas State Senator Pat Fallon.

Five Republicans have filed to run for Texas Senate District 30. Those candidates are Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who opened her business despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to shut down in April, State Representative Drew Springer of Muenster, Craig Carter, Andy Hopper and former Denton mayor Christopher Watts.

Anna electrician Jacob Minter is the lone Democrat running for the seat.

Fallon is in line to succeed John Ratcliffe after his appointment as Director of National Intelligence.

Senate District 30 covers Cooke and Grayson counties, along with other counties to the west and southwest of Texoma.

The election is set for Sept. 29. Early voting will begin Sept. 14.

Information on polling locations and hours can be found on the Cooke and Grayson county election websites.

