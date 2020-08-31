Advertisement

Texoma boy scout builds garden boxes for Eagle Scout project

John Dannel is taking his next step to becoming an Eagle Scout by completing his project.
John Dannel is taking his next step to becoming an Eagle Scout by completing his project.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A dedication was help at the Montessori Academy of North Texas on Monday for a Texoma kid’s Eagle Scout project.

John Dannel is taking his next step to becoming an Eagle Scout by completing his project.

Dannel designed and build garden boxes for the school, which took him two days to build.

The boxes will be used for growing flowers and vegetables.

Dannel’s next step is to go in from of a Boy Scout board to determine if he will get the rank of Eagle Scout.

