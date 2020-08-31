Advertisement

Texoma EMS crew returns from Hurricane Laura relief

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Texoma crew has safely returned after deploying to the gulf coast to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. What made this trip rewarding for one paramedic.

“We’re gonna do everything that an ambulance will do, everything that a medic crew will do. It depends on what the demands are when we get there,” said director of Texas Vital Care, Bill Ray.

Texas Vital Care services more than Grayson county. Part of the Texas Emergency Task Force, they can be dispatched out wherever needed. Before Laura, they sent crews for Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.

“I think they were a lot more complex. We got lucky this time, it missed most of Texas, but I think Louisiana had quite a bit of rain and so forth. But Katrina was a pretty devastating hurricane. We actually had medics in boats that were doing rescues and recoveries,” said Ray.

This was Paramedic, Emily Bourcier’s first time deployed with the company.

“I knew we would probably be taking some patients out of nursing homes and hospitals that would be in the hurricane’s path, and then taking them somewhere outside of that path then we might have a lot of down time just where we were available for whatever we were needed,” said Bourcier.

She said she and an EMT were sent to Houston, San Antonio and Beaumont.

“Beaumont, it wasn’t affected really badly, but we moved patients out of there and they had their electricity went out so of course you can’t have patients in a hospital or a nursing home without electricity in the heat, so it was a good thing we moved those patients out, said Bourcier.

For Bourcier, it’s rewarding, no matter the size of the job.

“You’re being that person, even if you’re just sitting there listening to their story about how they’re afraid for the hurricane, they’re afraid for their family, and it’s rewarding to just be that person to listen to them, or if they need care they need something to be that person that spots it and helps them out with it,” said Bourcier.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Denison couple sets up blessing box for anyone in need

Updated: 9 minutes ago
A Denison couple set up a blessing box outside their house where anyone can come by and take what they need.

News

Texoma EMS crew returns from Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Texoma crew has safely returned after deploying to the gulf coast to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. What made this trip rewarding for one paramedic.

News

Sherman church donates 500 water bottles to school district

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Texoma church donated more than 500 water bottles to the Sherman Independent School District on Monday.

Candidates

Six candidates file for special election for Texas Senate District 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
The ballot is set for a special election at the end of September to fill the seat being vacated by Texas State Senator Pat Fallon.

Latest News

News

Calera ISD confirms COVID-19 cases at middle and high schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Calera Public Schools confirmed two people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Texoma boy scout builds garden boxes for Eagle Scout project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
John Dannel is taking his next step to becoming an Eagle Scout by completing his project.

News

OHP: Man found dead at Little Glasses marina jumped off Roosevelt Bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man found dead by Little Glasses Resort & Marina last week drowned after jumping off a nearby bridge.

News

Denison couple sets up blessing box for anyone in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Denison couple has a blessing box outside their house where anyone can come by and take what they need.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor extends emergency, ensures new voting rule

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stitt’s announcement Friday ensures Oklahoma voters can cast absentee ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by two people.