Texoma EMS crew returns from Hurricane Laura relief

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Texoma crew has safely returned after deploying to the gulf coast to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. What made this trip rewarding for one paramedic.

“We’re gonna do everything that an ambulance will do, everything that a medic crew will do. It depends on what the demands are when we get there,” said director of Texas Vital Care, Bill Ray.

Texas Vital Care services more than Grayson county. Part of the Texas Emergency Task Force, they can be dispatched out wherever needed. Before Laura, they sent crews for Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina.

“I think they were a lot more complex. We got lucky this time, it missed most of Texas, but I think Louisiana had quite a bit of rain and so forth. But Katrina was a pretty devastating hurricane. We actually had medics in boats that were doing rescues and recoveries,” said Ray.

This was Paramedic, Emily Bourcier’s first time deployed with the company.

“I knew we would probably be taking some patients out of nursing homes and hospitals that would be in the hurricane’s path, and then taking them somewhere outside of that path then we might have a lot of down time just where we were available for whatever we were needed,” said Bourcier.

She said she and an EMT were sent to Houston, San Antonio and Beaumont.

“Beaumont, it wasn’t affected really badly, but we moved patients out of there and they had their electricity went out so of course you can’t have patients in a hospital or a nursing home without electricity in the heat, so it was a good thing we moved those patients out, said Bourcier.

For Bourcier, it’s rewarding, no matter the size of the job.

“You’re being that person, even if you’re just sitting there listening to their story about how they’re afraid for the hurricane, they’re afraid for their family, and it’s rewarding to just be that person to listen to them, or if they need care they need something to be that person that spots it and helps them out with it,” said Bourcier.

