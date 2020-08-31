Thackerville, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Thackerville Wildcats have had their share of battles over the years. One battle they don’t have to fight anymore, is the “numbers” game. Last season, the Wildcats had just enough players to fill out a team, but this season is a brand new story. Their numbers have almost doubled since last Fall, and they hope that will give them some room to work with.

“This is the most kids we’ve had out in a Summer, and had out at the first day of practice in a long time,” said Thackerville head coach Hunter McCage. “Hopefully that will carry over into the season, and maybe we can put some wins together this year.”

With McCage heading into his second season as the head coach, the identity won’t be changing. In a tough district, the Wildcats are seen as the under dogs, but they don’t mind that at all.

“I want everyone to think we are,” said McCage. “That way we can come in on Friday nights with nothing to lose. I hope that’s how our boys want to play. I think we’re going to shock some people.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.