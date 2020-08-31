Those Who Inspire-Amber Wolf

At age 15, Erin Hobson was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease known as Wegener's Granulomatosis. The condition left her with non-functioning kidneys and on a transplant waiting list. Though she was forced to drop out of high school, Erin was able to obtain her GED and CNA license. She was able to recover from the disease thanks to chemotherapy treatment. In May 2015, Erin received a new kidney thanks to a generous organ donor. Now, as a nurse, Erin gets to help others who are sick and in need. She serves as an inspiration to others that you can overcome life's obstacles and still achieve your goals. Share your inspiration at https://www.choctawnation.com/InspireStories #InspireWhatsNext