Those Who Inspire-Amber Wolf

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII)

Hometown Hero

Growing up, Amber Wolf says she didn't have the best home life. After her parents divorced, Amber and her family found themselves living on the streets of Dallas. Amber used her "grit" to persevere. She now works as a nurse, helping others, and giving back to her community.

Those Who Inspire-Mariah Davis

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
Mariah Davis struggled with mental health in high school. She found her confidence on stage competing in pageants. For years, Mariah watched other girls win the crown, but she persisted. Today, Mariah holds the title of Miss Oklahoma USA. She represents her state and tribe while inspiring others to stand in the spotlight. "Accept rejection and let it fuel you. Rejection is really not a no; it's a not right now. You have to believe that your time will come. Persist and continue fighting." - Mariah Davis, Miss Oklahoma USA

Headline: Those Who Inspire – Braiden Williams overcomes injury and inspires others with his determination and perseverance

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
Those Who Inspire – Braiden Williams overcomes injury and inspires others with his determination and perseverance

Safety first for a happy Fourth at Munson Stadium

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
By Michael Rogers
After some speculation the annual fireworks show went on as planned at Munson Stadium in downtown Denison, but with several safety precautions in place to keep people safe and socially distanced.

Beating the heat for the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT
By Michael Rogers
With temperatures on topping out in the high 90's this weekend see how you can beat the heat and have a happy fourth.

Those Who Inspire - Choctaw Nation steps up efforts to help those in need.

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
In this uncertain time, the Choctaw Nation has stepped up efforts to help those in need. We are so proud of how our associates and volunteers on the front lines have responded to the calls for help from members and our communities. We are showing every day that together, we’re more—even when we’re apart. Visit ChoctawNation.com to learn more about how the Choctaw Nation is lending a hand.

In this uncertain time, the Choctaw Nation has stepped up efforts to help those in need. We are so proud of how our associates and volunteers on the front lines have responded to the calls for help from members and our communities. We are showing every day that together, we’re more—even when we’re apart. Visit ChoctawNation.com to learn more about how the Choctaw Nation is lending a hand. Choctaw Nation https://www.choctawnation.com/InspireStories https://www.choctawnation.com/

Those Who Inspire – Erin Hobson overcomes rare genetic disease to help others in need

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
At age 15, Erin Hobson was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease known as Wegener's Granulomatosis. The condition left her with non-functioning kidneys and on a transplant waiting list. Though she was forced to drop out of high school, Erin was able to obtain her GED and CNA license. She was able to recover from the disease thanks to chemotherapy treatment. In May 2015, Erin received a new kidney thanks to a generous organ donor. Now, as a nurse, Erin gets to help others who are sick and in need. She serves as an inspiration to others that you can overcome life's obstacles and still achieve your goals. Share your inspiration at https://www.choctawnation.com/InspireStories #InspireWhatsNext