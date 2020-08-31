Van Alstyne family displaced after house fire
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne family is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.
It happened before 6 a.m. on Sherbrook Street.
Van Alstyne firefighters say it appears the top of their house was struck by lightning during the storm, but the official cause is under investigation.
They say a family of five lived in the home and escaped during the fire.
No one was hurt.
It took several crews around two and a half hours to put out the flames.
They say most of their personal belongings will be salvageable.
The Red Cross is helping the family while they’re without a place to live.
