Van Alstyne family displaced after house fire

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne family is without a home after a fire early Sunday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. on Sherbrook Street.

Van Alstyne firefighters say it appears the top of their house was struck by lightning during the storm, but the official cause is under investigation.

They say a family of five lived in the home and escaped during the fire.

No one was hurt.

It took several crews around two and a half hours to put out the flames.

They say most of their personal belongings will be salvageable.

The Red Cross is helping the family while they’re without a place to live.

