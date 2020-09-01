Advertisement

Abandoned Kingston theme park vandalized, burglarized

Owner Larry Davidson cleans up the mess left for him by vandals.
Owner Larry Davidson cleans up the mess left for him by vandals.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The owners of an abandoned theme park reported the building had been broken into over the weekend, with many items missing or broken.

Janie and Larry Davidson have owned Texomaland Fun Park for 19 years, and they said this hit was a bigger blow than the usual pranks.

The Davidsons reported stolen go-karts, bumper boat motors, and various arcade game parts.

Other games were broken, the tile was smashed off the walls and even the toilet was hit.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff, the crime most likely occurred a few weeks ago.

Larry said he and his wife had planned to sell some of the old arcade games, but now he doesn’t think they can.

“We were hoping to get a little income from these games,” Davidson said. “But there’s nothing here.”

The Davidsons are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

