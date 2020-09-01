COALGATE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Coalgate Wildcats are looking forward to bringing back a team that got a lot of experience last year.

The Cats took their lumps. They went 2-8, but they only lost four seniors. This is a team that is still young but they have a better understanding of what Friday nights are all about. Coalgate plays in a wide open district, where playoff positions are available.

“I think we’re going to be better than last year when we were 2-8,” head coach Nathan Hill said. “We were very young last year, only four seniors, two of them got hurt. So at the end we only had two playing. We are almost returning everybody, so we are excited about it.”

Hill is in his second year as the head coach of the Wildcats. He took over a young team and knew there would be some growing pains early. This year, this team knows the system and what Hill expects. That helps this team tremendously as they get ready to navigate through the schedule.

“They just know the system better,” Hill said. “We’re tweaking the offense a little bit, but our defense is staying the same. Last year our strength was our defense. We couldn’t move the ball hardly or score last year. That has been our motive, is to change our offense and try to get some points.”

