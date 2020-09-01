Flash flooding closes streets across southern Okla.

Several streets and roads across southern Oklahoma closed Tuesday morning after heavy rains dumped several inches of rainfall overnight and continues to fall.

Main Street in Tishomingo is shut down at Main and Johnston due to flooding. Posted by Johnston County Emergency Management on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

In Johnston County, emergency management reports Main Street in Tishomingo is shut down at Johnston due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted to back streets.

In Coalgate, some streets are being barricaded by the fire department (Byrd and Stacy near Blair Ave) due to high waters.

In Ardmore, there are reports of street flooding after reports of over 3 inches of rainfall since midnight with vehicles stranded.

In Garvin County, the Courthouse will not open until 10 a.m. due to flooding, the sheriff’s office said.

You can follow updates from the KXII Weather Authority team on our Facebook page below.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.