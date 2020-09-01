Advertisement

More torrential rain Wednesday

Another 2-4″ is likely
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Flood watches are in effect through Thursday morning.

The rain came down in buckets Tuesday morning leaving many Texoma roads waterlogged and creeks running bank full. And, we’re not done with the rain by a long shot – an outflow boundary to our south will act like a mini-cold front helping to generate more locally heavy rainfall overnight and into Wednesday. An actual cold front stalled in western Oklahoma will also serve as a focal point for storms to form to our west and move east with the jet stream winds.

There will be lightning with the stronger storms but the cool surface air mass should keep the severe weather potential very low. An upper wave tracking cross the Rockies will pass Texoma very slowly but should finally push to our east by Friday, and the rain chances will drop to low levels by that time.

Unfortunately, the wave may stall with a “backwater” in the steering flow and if that happens we will continue to face a chance of showers this weekend. However, if that happens it is unlikely it would be the kind of rain we had today, more likely a mixture of sun and a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers. So bottom line I wouldn’t cancel your weekend plans, but we’ll need to keep an eye on this upper wave and make sure it doesn’t linger over our weekend skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

