One twin dead, other fighting for life after Lone Grove drowning

Lone Grove, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Tragedy hit the town of Lone Grove over the weekend, after a toddler drowned and his twin brother is now fighting for his life.

The Carter County sheriff’s department said twins, Kayden and Konner Miller were found in their backyard pool.

Deputies said the parents called 9-1-1 immediately, and both boys were flown to Oklahoma Medical Center.

According to a Facebook post from the Miller family, Kayden is currently breathing on a machine.

Konner died Saturday.

“We just came together with a group of local people, and we said, let’s put something together to help the family.” said Danielle Neble, a spokesperson with Farmers’ Insurance.

Danielle Neble said she doesn’t know the Miller family personally, but she plans to hold a vigil for them Tuesday.

”The out pour has been tremendous,” Neble said. “We have people calling and texting the office, all the local churches, people want to do something, and they’re just stepping up asking what can we do.”

“With this COVID, and social distancing and everything, it’s taken people back to their roots and making people are taking pride, and act more neighborly.” said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

Kalub Miller, the boys father, said the community’s kindness and prayers have helped his family.

”There really aren’t any words. We’re just blown away with the support and impact that we’ve got back for us at home.” Miller said.

He said they’re asking anyone who wishes to help their family, help them with prayer.

