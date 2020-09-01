Advertisement

Pottsboro man’s home struck by lightning

By Meredith McCown
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads across the southwestern part of Grayson County were blocked off Tuesday due to flooding.

Standing water covered roadways making it dangerous conditions for driving in some parts of town.

Just before noon, firefighters responded to a house in Pottsboro for a lightning strike.

“I was sitting down watching TV and I heard a big crack and boom,” said homeowner Jeffrey Prost.

He says the bolt shot through the chimney.

“It looked like the fireplace, somebody lit the fireplace and then it just whoosh sucked back out,” Prost said.

He says his dogs took off running and the fire alarms went off.

His hot water heater caught fire.

“So I took a water bucket and dumped it, yelled for my dogs,” he said.

Prost says the glass blew out in the fire place, everything on the wall fell to the floor and fire alarms blew off the ceiling.

The jolt knocked out power for some of his neighborhood.

But he and his dogs are okay.

“I didn’t have a clue, I just thought, something blew up,” Prost said.

Tuesday’s storms also brought flooding to streets across Grayson County.

Sherman police responded to several hydroplane crashes Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Brett Mullen says if it happens to you, don’t panic.

“Most hydroplaning skids last only a split second. So the best bet is just to take your foot off the accelerator, and avoid any drastic steering or breaking. And once your vehicle regains traction, then you can keep it on the roadway,” Mullen said.

He says if you can’t see the road in front of you, turn around.

Also, he says if you’re driving on the highway in heavy rain, take your car off cruise control.

But he says the most important thing to remember is to slow down.

He says the faster you go, the more water that builds up under your tires.

“Slowing down also gives you better visibility in the rain, as well as reaction time to react to what’s happening in front of you,” Mullen said.

