Advertisement

Sherman ISD provides district’s COVID-19 case count through online dashboard

Sherman ISD is keeping parents up to date on the district's COVID-19 cases through an active case dashboard online.
Sherman ISD is keeping parents up to date on the district's COVID-19 cases through an active case dashboard online.(kxii)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is keeping parents up to date on the district’s COVID-19 cases through an active case dashboard online.

“We know that this is critical information that our parents need, that our stakeholders need, our employees, so because of that our communication efforts have been to remain transparent and post everything on our website,” Sherman ISD Director of communications, Kimberly Simpson said.

Simpson said that is why when school started, they created the COVID-19 active case dashboard on the district’s website.

“It contains all the information regarding all positive tests, all recovered cases within Sherman ISD, we’ve placed that information on our website so parents can get information in a timely manner,” Simpson said.

It breaks down reported cases by campus, including categories for food service and summer strength and conditioning.

There are columns for both staff and students.

This reporting is done in addition to the district’s contact tracing process, where school administrators track where the student or staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 may have been and who was exposed.

“We can notify those individuals personally with a phone call, and then after that we can switch them to quarantine status and they can switch to distance learning if it’s a student,” Simpson said.

As of Tuesday, six staff members and five students have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff case in food service has recovered.

Simpson said they plan to keep the numbers updated daily.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Collin County man, Denison pastor arrested for child porn

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A second man has now been arrested in connection to the discovery of child porn that has a Denison pastor under federal indictment.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma governor ‘not going to mandate’ masks statewide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
A mandate to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus will not be imposed statewide in Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday, despite the White House coronavirus task force’s recommendation for such a rule.

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

One twin dead, other fighting for life after Lone Grove drowning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Tragedy hit the town of Lone Grove over the weekend, after a toddler drowned and his twin brother is now fighting for his life.

News

Sherman veteran’s home repair delayed during pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
An act of kindness meant to help an elderly veteran has been hindered by the pandemic.

News

Abandoned Kingston theme park vandalized, burglarized

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The owners of an abandoned theme park reported the building had been broken into over the weekend, with many items missing or broken.

Texas

Texas sues over plans to send mail ballot applications

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER
The fight over mail balloting in Texas, one of the few states not allowing more people to vote by mail in November, grew Monday when the state sued to stop more than 2 million registered voters around Houston from receiving applications to submit their ballots by mail.

News

Denison couple sets up blessing box for anyone in need

Updated: 23 hours ago
A Denison couple set up a blessing box outside their house where anyone can come by and take what they need.

News

Texoma EMS crew returns from Hurricane Laura relief

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Texoma crew has safely returned after deploying to the gulf coast to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura. What made this trip rewarding for one paramedic.