Sherman ISD provides district’s COVID-19 case count through online dashboard

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD is keeping parents up to date on the district’s COVID-19 cases through an active case dashboard online.

“We know that this is critical information that our parents need, that our stakeholders need, our employees, so because of that our communication efforts have been to remain transparent and post everything on our website,” Sherman ISD Director of communications, Kimberly Simpson said.

Simpson said that is why when school started, they created the COVID-19 active case dashboard on the district’s website.

“It contains all the information regarding all positive tests, all recovered cases within Sherman ISD, we’ve placed that information on our website so parents can get information in a timely manner,” Simpson said.

It breaks down reported cases by campus, including categories for food service and summer strength and conditioning.

There are columns for both staff and students.

This reporting is done in addition to the district’s contact tracing process, where school administrators track where the student or staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 may have been and who was exposed.

“We can notify those individuals personally with a phone call, and then after that we can switch them to quarantine status and they can switch to distance learning if it’s a student,” Simpson said.

As of Tuesday, six staff members and five students have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff case in food service has recovered.

Simpson said they plan to keep the numbers updated daily.

