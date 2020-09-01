Sherman veteran’s home repair delayed during pandemic

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An act of kindness meant to help an elderly veteran has been hindered by the pandemic.

Another veteran has been helping James Smith repair his home.

Last year, the condition of Smith’s home in Sherman became unlivable from crumbling walls to asbestos, even infestation.

Army veteran Joi Biddle decided to help with her own money, along with donations and volunteers, and they’ve made a lot of progress.

But COVID-19 put them in a deadlock, and there’s still more that needs to be done.

Almost every day, Smith drives to his house to wait on the mail truck, and check his mail.

“I enjoy getting out. It’s just quiet,” he said.

He’s 79-years-old.

An Army veteran, he was honorably discharged after getting injured in 1962.

For four decades, he and his wife lived there and raised their two sons.

“My youngest son was two months old when we bought this place,” Smith said.

She died in 2014. Then the conditions of his home started to fall apart.

“I just want to get back in that house. I like to be sleeping in my own bed with my own pillow, you know,” Smith said.

He’s been living with his son in Denison.

More than a year ago, a fellow local veteran took on the project to repair his home.

“And then they started rebuilding. Replaced a lot of boards, woodwork,” he said.

Last March, she recruited volunteers to clean out his home.

With help from businesses and donations, plus around $5,000 out of her own pocket, a lot’s been done.

“She’s really been great. All the workers have been fantastic,” Smith said.

A new roof, siding, wiring and duct work, free of charge.

“Did a good job. But, with this COVID-19 going around, I understand it’s what slowed things down,” he said.

Donations dried up after the pandemic started.

The house still in need of sheet rock, insulation, and until a plumber comes, they can’t finish the flooring.

To him, it’s more than getting to live in his house again.

It’s decades of love and memories.

“This corona stuff, it seems like it’s just stopped everything,” Smith said.

Biddle said they’re still in need of money and help to finish the job.

To help, you can reach her at 954-857-6518.

