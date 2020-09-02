Advertisement

Ardmore residents battle flooded streets and neighborhoods

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -On Tuesday-the first day of September- Ardmore was hit by nearly seven inches of rain, which is more than the city’s typical monthly average for September.

The rain caused Rockford road to shut down, commuters reported the intersection of Stanley Ave. and Commerce St. was impassable, and the Carter County Emergency Management director said there were an unprecedented amount of car rescues.

Briaunna Pickens saw police rescue cars stranded in her neighborhood.

“There were cars on every corner,” Pickens said.

She didn’t expect to see so many drivers braving the elements.

I went down there and I already knew it was gonna be flooded,” Pickens said. “I already knew with the construction down there, there’s detours and stuff but you can’t get out that way.”

But it isn’t the first time her neighborhood has flooded.

“It happens every time it rains but not as bad as that,” Pickens said.

Pickens said she’s never seen the flooding get that high.

“I don’t see how they didn’t see that,” Pickens said. “If they had come from this neighborhood they would have known.”

Ardmore City Engineer Josh Randall said streets in Ardmore should be safe to drive on, but he recommends caution.

