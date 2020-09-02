Calera 7th and 8th graders moving online until further notice

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Seventh and eighth grade students at Calera Middle School will be moving online learning effective immediately.

The school district says the move is due in part to an increase in confirmed cases and to reduce the risk of any further exposer.

Students in those grades only will remain at home until further notice and is asked to be prepared to receive instructions from the school for distance learning.

Any family interested in grab and go lunches need to call the school or email kdamron@caleraisd.org.

On Monday, the district announced a staff member at the middle school had tested positive. The district also reported a positive case at the high school.

