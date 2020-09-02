Eisenhower Birthplace remembers 75th anniversary of end of WWII

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Wednesday, we celebrate the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II. Local historians say in times of trials and sacrifices, it’s important to remember our history as a country and see that perseverance wins.

“So this was a big relief for them and it’s important to remember that and the impact that WWII had on the world we live in today,” said John Akers, site manager at the Eisenhower Birthplace.

September 2nd, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of World War II′s official end.

“Japan formally surrendered on the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Japan, and after that signature that was the official end of basically 5 years of fighting,” said Akers.

The Instrument of Surrender was signed the morning of the 2nd. That document now resides in the National Archives in D.C.

“For 5 years we fought. Men were in the military, women were serving in factories, we had rationing here at home. And so it was this great sacrifice,” said Akers.

Akers says the Eisenhower Birthplace in Denison was preserved after the war ended, to honor General Eisenhower’s commitment to the war and his orchestration of the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

“He was, had a great title, Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe during WWII and it was his job to command the invasion to liberate Europe,” said Akers.

He says the second world war was a difficult time for everyone, and compares it to the challenges we face as a nation today.

“They sacrificed. We know for a fact the people living in this house had a victory garden during WWII. The woman who lived here, her grandson was killed in the Pacific during WWII,” said Akers.

But the end of the war was the cause of a big period of transition and change in the U.S.

“This tried us, this was very difficult and challenging for us, but they got through it. And then we look at the 1950s and a period of prosperity after that so I think we can take a good example of perseverance from them,” said Akers.

