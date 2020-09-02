Advertisement

Gainesville police issue warrants for PRO Gainesville members

Dozens gathered at the Cooke County courthouse Sunday night. Some protesting the removal of the Confederate monument, and others calling to keep it.
Dozens gathered at the Cooke County courthouse Sunday night. Some protesting the removal of the Confederate monument, and others calling to keep it.(free to use)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Gainesville police say they have obtained misdemeanor warrants for three members of PRO Gainesville after a protest on Sunday.

Police Chief Kevin Phillips says protesters marched from the Cooke County courthouse toward East California Street before turning around and heading back to the courthouse.

He says on the way back to the courthouse, a majority of the group left the sidewalk and moved into the street.

Phillips says an officer repeatedly told the group to move back onto the sidewalk, but they continued walking in the street and crossed an intersection diagonally, stopping traffic.

Police have issued misdemeanor warrants for 27-year-old Torrey Lynne Henderson, 23-year-old Amara Jana and 25-year-old Justin Royce Thompson on charges of obstructing a highway or other passageway. The charge is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to 180 days in jail or a fine of $2,000.

“The unauthorized obstruction of any roadway presents a serious public safety risk to the citizens of Gainesville and those participating in the obstruction activity,” Phillips said in a news release. “The obstruction causes delays for emergency equipment and causes a disruption to normal traffic flows. It also exposes those in the roadway to risk of serious bodily injury or death should a vehicle negligently or intentionally strike persons in the roadway.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 940-668-7777.

