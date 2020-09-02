Gunter and Pottsboro prepare for Friday showdown

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers will head into Pottsboro on Friday night for one of the best games in the state of Texas.

The game will feature two of the best teams in the state. Just last year, they proved it. Gunter won the Class 3A Division II championship and Pottsboro made it to the Class 3A Division I championship game. These two have several key players returning and look the part of a contender again. Gunter and Pottsboro both won their opening round games convincingly.

“Pottsboro always has a great football team,” Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. “They are really well coached and are a tough football team. We are going to have to be at our absolute best.”

“Gunter is a great team,” Pottsboro head coach Matt Poe said. “They always have been. Obviously what they have done the past four or five years, winning state championships, and being runner-up, and all of that. Coach Fieszel and his staff do a remarkable job getting their guys ready to play. We enjoy this game every year. "

