Oklahoma election official says mail-in voting will be safe in November, despite concern

Durant, Okla. (KXII) -

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the country some voters will be turning to voting by mail this November over traditional, in-person voting.

Others say voting by mail is ripe for fraud and abuse.

One Durant resident said he plans to vote in person in November because “mailing ballots in open a bigger window for tampering.”

“A lock only keeps an honest person honest,” said Jay Craddick, a Durant resident. “I check the boxes right there, feed it into the machine and watch it click off right there.”

In Oklahoma any registered voter can get an absentee ballot without having to provide a reason. They can be requested online on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, or you can write a letter requesting one from your local county election board.

However, they must be submitted no later than 5:00 p.m. the Monday before the election.

Absentee ballot applications are processed at the county level in Oklahoma and are sent to voters by their local county election board.

Misha Mohr, public information officer for the Oklahoma State Election Board said even with the on-going Coronavirus pandemic all mail-in votes will be protected, accounted for and submitted on election night by election officials.

“We have done this in this state for many, many years,” Mohr said. “The time or the wait is not going to be any different than it has been in the past and it will go straight to your county officials.”

Mohr said for any voters concerned with sending their ballot in by mail “can always hand-deliver that absentee ballot to their county election board” up until the Monday prior to the election.

Ballots submitted this way will only be accepted if the voter has valid proof of ID.

There is a provision in Oklahoma state law as part of Senate Bill 1779 that allows county election boards to begin processing absentee ballots they receive prior to Election Day, however the votes will still be tabulated on Election Day.

Mohr said mailing dates for absentee ballots vary by county throughout Oklahoma and in some counties voters “may even receive them more than a month prior to the election.”

The state even redesigned their absentee ballot envelopes to a distinct green color “to help not only our postal officials but election officials as well.”

“Officials will now be able to easily identify those absentee ballots when they’re looking for last minute absentee ballot materials,” Mohr said.

Albert Ruiz, a spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Service, said they have more than enough capacity to handle any election mail volume they get come November.

“Election mail volume is predicted to amount to less than 2 percent of total mail volume from mid-September to Election Day,” Ruiz said.

He says the postal service delivers around 433 million pieces of mail a day. So even if all Americans vote by mail that’s 330 million ballots, making up only three-quarters of what the postal service delivers in a single day.

Ruiz referred to a statement by Post Master General Louis DeJoy’s suggestion of how voters “can help make mail –in voting a success” in saying “voters must use First-Class Mail or an expedited level of service to return their completed ballots. In order to allow sufficient time for voters to receive, complete and return ballots via the mail, and to facilitate timely receipt of completed ballots by election officials, the Postal Service strongly recommends that jurisdictions immediately communicate and advise voters to request ballots at the earliest point allowable but no later than 15 days prior to the election date.”

To be eligible for an absentee ballot in Texas you must be age 65 or older, disabled, in jail or living outside your county on Election Day. Back in May the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a lack of immunity to the Coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot for November.

But even some Texans eligible for absentee voting are finding it hard to trust the system.

“I don’t believe in mail in voting, I don’t believe it’s secure,” said Kaye Finch, a Sherman resident. “I believe the numbers could be changed, or my vote could not be counted.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.