Oklahoma ranked state with most despair

A recent study ranked states by order of most ‘despair’ it’s citizens experience and according to that study, Oklahoma ranked number one.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A recent study ranked states by order of most ‘despair’ it’s citizens experience and according to that study, Oklahoma ranked number one.

“It’s kind of like giving up, people who look at their lives and feel like it’s hopeless.” said River Bend Counseling LPC Michelle Russ.

Despair can look like many things for different people. 

From depression, drug addiction, and obesity, to living in poverty, experiencing unemployment or even working too many hours in a day.

”With the COVID going around, and the way the nation’s been turning, it could cause a lot of despair to many people.” Russ said.

According to a study done by Zippia, Oklahoma ranked number one in despair, when compared to other states. 

They looked at depression rates, opioid prescriptions, suicide numbers, and work week hours. 

The state didn’t have any one category that stood out, but when averaged together, Oklahoma came out with the most despair. 

Durant based licensed professional counselor Michelle Russ said there is a stigma behind seeking help- especially in southern Oklahoma.

”Because we don’t go get mental health check ups, like how we get physical check ups. We wait until it’s (life) falling apart and then, maybe somebody drives us, kicking and screaming until we get some help.” Russ said.

She said Oklahomans need to know the signs of someone struggling with the feeling of hopelessness.

”Usually when they start losing interest in the things that are going around, and their appearance and the normal things that they’re doing.” Russ said.

Russ wants people to start talking openly about mental health, before it’s too late.

”We need that. We need to talk to people. We need that interaction. So yeah, if you know anybody who is isolated right now, reach out to them” Russ said.

In that same study, Texas ranked 32 - even though the poverty rate in Texas is much higher than in Oklahoma.

According to the study, Texas came out better in other categories like the rate of depression.

You can find Zippia’s ’The States With The Most Despair’ study by clicking here.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is: 1-800-273-8255, and is available 24 hours a day.

The National Substance Abuse Hotline is: 1-800-662-4357.

