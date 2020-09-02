Proposed hotel, covention center unlikely in Sherman development

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A hotel and convention center, part of a billion-dollar development proposed in Sherman, likely will not happen anymore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bel Air Village is planned to be built near FM 1417 and Highway 75. But, it may look a little bit different than what developers originally planned.

“Once it’s built out this is going to be a major, major project in our city, probably one of the biggest projects that has gone on in Sherman so we want to make sure we get the details right,” City of Sherman Community and Support Services Manager, Nate Strauch said.

Strauch said Bel Air Village has been in the works for about two years.

It’s a project topping one billion dollarson nearly 280 acres of land.

The developer, Terra Perpetua, is planning for thousands of homes and apartments, a swimming pool, a shopping center and potentially even a school.

“Originally this project was planned to include a hotel and conference center similar to what Denison has,” Strauch said.

But Strauch said the strain COVID-19 has put on the hotel and hospitality industry has made it very unlikely that it will happen.

“Now it looks like if we are going to have a hotel conference center in our city it’s probably going to have to be somewhere else because of the timing of the issues,” Strauch said.

He said there are plenty of options for what could replace the hotel.

“We think this development can stand on it’s own accord between the housing, apartments, and retail involved and hopefully some sort of school, parks, amenities, things like that,” Strauch said.

He said the goal is to start construction come 2021.

