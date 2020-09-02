Advertisement

Rain chances, but flooding unlikely

Should be mostly dry this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The overall rain chance is down to 40 percent. Lake Texoma has risen about a half foot since the rain began Monday night. We’ll keep a Weather Aware for more scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday, locally heavy rainfall and lightning the primary threats but no severe weather is expected. Rain gradually tapers off by Friday.

The water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper wave over the Texas Panhandle, once this passes Texoma our rain chances should fizzle out in time for the weekend. There’s also a cold front draped across central Oklahoma it will reach the Red River before dissipating Thursday, and may help fire a few more storms in the afternoon.

The weekend looks mostly dry and seasonably hot, a strong cold front early next week brings a good chance of rain Tuesday as a taste of fall to our skies by next Wednesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

