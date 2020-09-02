Advertisement

Social media trend causing teens to overdose

The latest TikTok challenge involving Benadryl is believed to have been the cause behind an Oklahoma teen's death and several other hospitalizations.
The latest TikTok challenge involving Benadryl is believed to have been the cause behind an Oklahoma teen's death and several other hospitalizations.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 1, 2020
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A viral social media trend already believed to be the cause of at least one death is making the rounds in Texas and Oklahoma. Why the poison control center says parents should keep an even closer eye on the medicine cabinet.

“When it comes to medications that is always a concern of the poison center, it’s actually the number 1 call we receive,” said Public Health Educator for the North Texas Poison Center, Cristina Holloway.

The latest TikTok challenge, known as the Benadryl Challenge, encourages teens to take a large amount of the antihistamine to “get high and hallucinate.” Holloway says even when used as directed, Benadryl can cause a variety of health effects.

“They do have their dangers and I think sometimes that surprises people because like I said it is something a lot of us have in our homes,” said Holloway.

CBS News reports 3 teens were treated at a hospital in Fort Worth in May after taking over a dozen tablets.

“When we look at symptoms of a Benadryl overdose, it can actually cause blurry vision, a ringing in the ears, rapid heart rate, it can lower your blood pressure. it can even lead to seizures, hallucinations, so some pretty severe and dangerous effects,” said Holloway.

Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR is reporting the challenge is being blamed for the overdose death of a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl.

“It is just very important to prevent what we can and also to educate our children and our teens that a lot of these challenges can be quite risky,” said Holloway.

This isn’t the first dangerous trend to come from TikTok. Others include the Tide-pod challenge, the nutmeg challenge, and the outlet challenge, all of them landing people in the hospital.

“You see a new challenge, you’re thinking about trying it, just think twice about it,” said Holloway.

Holloway says it’s important for parents to be aware of these trends, to know that over the counter drugs can be misused, and that there are plenty of safe challenge alternatives on TikTok to try at home.

Poison Control can be reached for free with their 24/7 nationwide hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

