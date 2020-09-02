News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
10 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
TMC Medical Minutes-Appendicitis
(KXII)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT
|
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Latest News
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Appendicitis
Updated: 26 minutes ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Appendicitis
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed-TMC Bonham Hospital
Updated: 20 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed-TMC Bonham Hospital
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed-TMC Bonham Hospital
Updated: 22 hours ago
TMC Medical Minutes-Swing Bed-TMC Bonham Hospital
Health
Carter County at the center of syphilis outbreak
Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By
Caroline Cluiss
The Carter County Health Department announced Thursday that they are seeing an outbreak of syphilis, and they are working to stop it.
Latest News
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Oral Surgeon: COVID-19 and your dental visits
Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Oral Surgeon: COVID-19 and your dental visits
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Oral Surgeon: COVID-19 and your dental visits
Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Oral Surgeon: COVID-19 and your dental visits
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus
Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus
Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Lupus
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness
Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-PAD Awareness
TMC Medical Minutes
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal
Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
TMC Medical Minutes-Gall Bladder Removal