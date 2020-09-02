Advertisement

Wynnewood Savages

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Wynnewood Savages are looking forward to growing into their new roles this season.

Wynnewood is coming off a 3-6 season but graduation hit this team hard. Most of the key playmakers are gone and these Savages find themselves learning new roles.

“No doubt. We lose about three or four thousand yards of total offense from last year so we have a lot of pieces to fill out,” head coach Lucas Aslin said. “ I think we are a deeper team than last year. We may not have the one or two guys that can pop the stats, like a couple of guys did last year. Overall we are a stronger, more physical group. We hope that shows later in the year.”

Wynnewood will certainly need to lean on that depth as they head into a tough district that includes state champion Ringling. This team is just one year removed from a playoff appearance so they know what it takes.

“We are building back up and have 9 or 10 seniors that have done a really good job in camp,” Aslin said. “They have been really good leaders and have worked really hard in the off-season. Hopefully we get to play this year and it shows how much hard work they have put in.”

