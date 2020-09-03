Ardmore Fire Department rescues 20 from high waters

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Tuesday the Ardmore Fire Department performed about 20 water rescues in just two hours.

But even though firefighters enjoy saving lives, Ardmore Firefighter Jason Woydziak said the rescues can get a bit messy.

“The best way to put it is chaos,” Woydziak said. “Most of the water wasn’t running really fast but we had to call in an additional eight personnel just to keep up with everything.”

All of the calls yesterday were stranded motorists.

“People just underestimating the depth of the water,” Woydziak said. “Or maybe they’re in unfamiliar territory, or just got out a little further and the car stalled out and they were stuck.”

Woydziak said the hard part was making sure the firefighters could get to everyone.

“It’s a very unsafe situation and we have limited staff so it can be very challenging to get around and help all the motorists,” Woydziak said.

Woydziak says the people should realize how deceptive water on the road can be.

“You just don’t know realize how deep that water gets,” Woydziak said. “Stay home. It was getting to the point where you could hardly get around town.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.