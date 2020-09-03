Advertisement

Ardmore Fire Department rescues 20 from high waters

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - On Tuesday the Ardmore Fire Department performed about 20 water rescues in just two hours.

But even though firefighters enjoy saving lives, Ardmore Firefighter Jason Woydziak said the rescues can get a bit messy.

“The best way to put it is chaos,” Woydziak said. “Most of the water wasn’t running really fast but we had to call in an additional eight personnel just to keep up with everything.”

All of the calls yesterday were stranded motorists.

“People just underestimating the depth of the water,” Woydziak said. “Or maybe they’re in unfamiliar territory, or just got out a little further and the car stalled out and they were stuck.”

Woydziak said the hard part was making sure the firefighters could get to everyone.

“It’s a very unsafe situation and we have limited staff so it can be very challenging to get around and help all the motorists,” Woydziak said.

Woydziak says the people should realize how deceptive water on the road can be.

“You just don’t know realize how deep that water gets,” Woydziak said. “Stay home. It was getting to the point where you could hardly get around town.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eisenhower Birthplace remembers 75th anniversary of end of WWII

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Local historians say on the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, in times of trials and sacrifices, it’s important to remember our history as a country and see that perseverance wins.

News

Proposed hotel, covention center unlikely in Sherman development

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A hotel and convention center, part of a billion-dollar development proposed in Sherman, likely will not happen anymore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Gainesville police issue warrants for PRO Gainesville members

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Gainesville police say they have obtained misdemeanor warrants for three members of PRO Gainesville.

News

Eisenhower Birthplace remembers 75th anniversary of end of WWII

Updated: 9 hours ago
Local historians say on the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, in times of trials and sacrifices, it’s important to remember our history as a country and see that perseverance wins.

Latest News

News

Denison pastor, Anna chiropractor indicted on federal child porn charge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Federal investigators have set up an email address for anyone with information on the Denison pastor and Anna chiropractor arrested last month for coercing children into sexually explicit photos.

News

Oklahoma election official says mail-in voting will be safe in November, despite concern

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Election officials, postal service officials say mail-in voting won't be a problem come November but some voters are still worried about the security, integrity of their vote.

News

Election official says mail-in voting will be safe in November, despite concern

Updated: 23 hours ago
Despite concerns of ballot tampering, fraud and election security one Oklahoma election official says even with pandemic all mail-in votes will be protected and submitted on election night.

News

Oklahoma ranked state with most despair

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A recent study ranked states by order of most ‘despair’ it’s citizens experience and according to that study, Oklahoma ranked number one.

News

Social media trend causing teens to overdose

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A viral social media trend already believed to be the cause of at least one death is making the rounds in Texas and Oklahoma. Why the poison control center says parents should keep an even closer eye on the medicine cabinet.

News

Ardmore residents battle flooded streets and neighborhoods

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
On Tuesday-the first day of September- Ardmore was hit by nearly seven inches of rain, which is more than the city’s typical monthly average for September.