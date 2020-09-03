Arrest warrants issued for Gainesville protesters following Sunday’s demonstration

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of three PRO Gainesville activists who organized a march Sunday calling for the removal of a Confederate Monument at the Cooke County Courthouse.

Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge and Justin Thompson lead the group that marched diagonally through the intersection at East California Street and Dixon Street blocking it intentionally and disregarding all traffic controls.

A class B misdemeanor punishable with up to 180 days in jail and up to a two thousand dollar fine.

“We’re responsible for the public safety of the entire community,” said Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips. “We did have officers that were walking with them to monitor their activities. One of our officers requested one of the group leaders to move the group back off the roadway. They refused and stayed in the roadway for the rest of the march.”

Phillips says the group’s protests over the past several weeks have violated other city ordinances, but the police department has looked the other way.

“The police department has used an abundance of discretion but we made it clear from the very beginning that blocking the road way was not going to be one of those things that we could allow,” Phillips said.

Phillips said officers spoke with members of the march and one female member of PRO Gainesville said she was unaware there was not a permit on file for their demonstration.

“The leadership and the members of PRO Gainesville have requested permits in the past to march on city streets,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he gave one of the female leaders of the march for PRO Gainesville an order to get out of the road way.

“She shook her head ‘no’ and began chanting ‘who’s street? our street’ completely ignoring the officer,” Phillips said.

In a statement to News 12 the attorney fro the Gainesville protesters Alsion Grinter said: “we firmly believe that this is a pretense prosecution. It is not speech neutral as the law requires. The police have chosen to prosecute these young demonstrators and to turn a blind eye to those elements who came armed and looking to stir up violent trouble. These young peaceful protesters are the best among us and they deserve our respect. It’s the american way.”

Henderson, Ridge and Thompson plant to turn themselves in to the Cooke County Jail tomorrow morning. Thompson said members of PRO Gainesville, along with two other activist groups from Dallas are planning to protest the warrants outside the jail tomorrow starting at 7 a.m.

