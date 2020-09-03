Advertisement

City of Hugo agrees to settlement with mother of children shot at by officers

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The city of Hugo has agreed to a financial settlement with the mother of four children who were inside a truck that was shot at by the police department in April of 2019.

“The officers could not see the kids in the back seat, and the vehicle they thought was going to run over them, and that’s when they fired shots.”said they city’s attorney Scott Wood.

April 26, 2019, Hugo police opened fire on a robbery suspect they say was trying to hit them with the truck he was driving, not knowing there were four small children inside with him.

Three of those children were injured.

Months later, the children’s mother Olivia Hill, filed a civil suit against the city.

“These young children are truly, truly innocent victims of what happened. They were there because adults put them in that car.” Wood said.

Civil Rights Defense Attorney Scott Wood defended the city in this case.

He said Hill was well within her rights to ask the city for medical costs.

”You have to intend to have hit the person that is hit. They were shooting at the driver of the vehicle, they didn’t know any one else was inside the vehicle.” Wood said.

Wood said the city agreed to a financial settlement, but wouldn’t say how much they’ll pay Ms. Hill.

The Hugo Newspaper quotes Hugo’s mayor and city manager, saying the settlement was “within the limits of the insurance policy and would not pose a financial burden upon the city.”

”The medical care providers that took care of the children will be paid, and certain amounts of money will be set aside for each of the children.” Wood said.

As for the officers involved, Wood said Billy Jenkins and Chad Allen were cleared in an administrative investigation and were back to work months after the incident.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

