Gainesville protesters turn themselves in after arrest warrants issued

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Three members of the PRO Gainesville activist group turned themselves in to Cooke County Jail Thursday morning, after warrants were issued for their arrest.

This is the moment three PRO Gainesville members were released from the Cooke County jail Thursday morning.

They turned themselves in around 7 a.m. and were released a couple of hours later.

Each had a warrant for blocking a roadway, a class B misdemeanor The group marched diagonally through an intersection during their latest protest on Sunday.

Despite Sunday’s event drawing dozens...it is the three protest organizers who are facing charges: Torrey Henderson, Amara Ridge, and Justin Thompson.

“I’m being sent to jail for using my constitutional right,” Henderson said.

“We have to go through stuff like this to get to where we want to be in the end,” Ridge said.

“We won’t be silenced we will still be out protesting on Sunday, we will continue protesting peacefully as we’ve always done,” Thompson said.

All three agree this will not hinder their efforts to protest the removal of the Confederate statue outside the courthouse.

Ridge said if anything, it makes them want to fight even harder.

“My fire is lit and ready to go now,” Ridge said.

Henderson said Sunday’s protest was peaceful, so she was shocked when she heard there was a warrant for her arrest.

“After Sunday I felt like things went pretty well, we had a good response from DPS, GPD, CCSO, nobody had given us any negative feedback,” Henderson said.

Gainesville police chief Kevin Phillips said he told the group beforehand that there would be zero tolerance for blocking the roadway.

“Staying on the courthouse lawn and expressing their opinion on the removal of the statue, there’s no issue with that, that’s perfectly fine, but when you mve that into the street where you interfere with the constitutional rights of others, that’s where we have to draw the line,” Phillips said.

Thompson said they plan to have another protest at the Cooke County courthouse Sunday.

