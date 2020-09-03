Just a few storms left in forecast

Look for a clear and quiet night with a nearly full moon and very light southerly winds. Low 68 to 72.

An upper wave is lingering just to our south and with daytime heating a few showers may return to our skies Friday-Saturday, but odds are low at just 20 percent Friday and 10 percent Saturday. Friday highs will run 86 to 90 degrees with an east winds 5 to 10 mph, Saturday highs inch up a couple of degrees and a southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will our hottest day at 94 degrees and lots of sunshine for Labor Day. A strong cold front barrels through Texoma Tuesday night or Wednesday leaving us with gusty and cool conditions with a good chance of rain on Wednesday. Looks like some true fall weather is just a few days away, but first a nice weekend to enjoy summer activities!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12