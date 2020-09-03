Advertisement

Just a few storms left in forecast

Good looking Holiday weekend!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look for a clear and quiet night with a nearly full moon and very light southerly winds. Low 68 to 72.

An upper wave is lingering just to our south and with daytime heating a few showers may return to our skies Friday-Saturday, but odds are low at just 20 percent Friday and 10 percent Saturday. Friday highs will run 86 to 90 degrees with an east winds 5 to 10 mph, Saturday highs inch up a couple of degrees and a southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will our hottest day at 94 degrees and lots of sunshine for Labor Day. A strong cold front barrels through Texoma Tuesday night or Wednesday leaving us with gusty and cool conditions with a good chance of rain on Wednesday. Looks like some true fall weather is just a few days away, but first a nice weekend to enjoy summer activities!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !